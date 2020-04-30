Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.2% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $9,311,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 194.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

C opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

