Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 198 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.9% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Shares of STZ opened at $169.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $178.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $213.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.