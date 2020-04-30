Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.90. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

