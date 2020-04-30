BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $589,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

