iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 224,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.