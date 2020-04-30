Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Stake Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

