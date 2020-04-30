Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

