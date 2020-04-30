BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

