BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,849 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

NYSE:ATR opened at $110.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

