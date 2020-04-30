BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after acquiring an additional 226,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

