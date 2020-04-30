BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 5,192 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -527.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

