BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $647,000 in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 35.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Unilever by 56.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of UL opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

