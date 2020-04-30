Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Boosted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $149.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

