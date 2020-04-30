BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Shares of ST stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

