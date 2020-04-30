BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 2,296 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 81,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,349.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

