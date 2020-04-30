BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in ALLETE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ALLETE by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

