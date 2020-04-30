Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Position Boosted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $47.85 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $69.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

