BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth about $39,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 532,749 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth about $12,349,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

