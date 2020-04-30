Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Walt Disney Co Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.