DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

DTE stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

