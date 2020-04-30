BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.55. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

