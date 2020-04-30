JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

BATS BBJP opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.

