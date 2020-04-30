BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.34. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

