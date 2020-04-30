BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

