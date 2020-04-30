Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $194.19 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $521.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.