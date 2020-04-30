Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd alerts:

Shares of VTA opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.