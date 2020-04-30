SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $54.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

