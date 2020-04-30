Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 791 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.