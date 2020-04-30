Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 5,065 ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XPP stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $73.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

