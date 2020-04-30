Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,380 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

HARP stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 962.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at $757,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,929 shares of company stock valued at $242,186 over the last quarter.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

