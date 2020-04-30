Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $345,000 Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 68,465 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 360.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

