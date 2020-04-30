Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Hawkins worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.