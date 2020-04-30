Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 20,927 Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

NYSE NET opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,299,686 shares of company stock worth $152,209,927 over the last ninety days.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

