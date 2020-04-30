Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,927 Shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of XPEL worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in XPEL by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in XPEL by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $360.31 million and a PE ratio of 24.67. XPEL has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

