First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of First Bancshares worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Bancshares by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $422.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FBMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

