ARP Americas LP Invests $406,000 in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 424,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,193,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,282 shares of company stock worth $1,704,929. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

