Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.86 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

