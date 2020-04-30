Asio Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asio Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $294.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.59 and a 200 day moving average of $305.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

