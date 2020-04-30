Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,007,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,484,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

