ARP Americas LP Has $408,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ARP Americas LP cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.38.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $127.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.