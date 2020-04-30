Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $368,000 Stock Position in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Catasys worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Catasys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Catasys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Catasys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catasys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 278,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Catasys by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros bought 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. 59.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catasys in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Catasys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Catasys stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.49. Catasys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

