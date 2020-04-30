First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 80,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.9% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 64,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $24.96 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

