Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of EVI Industries worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 207,874 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 180,322 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 87,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 80,016 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 201,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $18.81 on Thursday. EVI Industries Inc has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $40.38.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

