14,014 Shares in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Viela Bio Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $368,000 Stock Position in Catasys, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $368,000 Stock Position in Catasys, Inc.
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in EVI Industries Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in EVI Industries Inc
14,014 Shares in Viela Bio Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
14,014 Shares in Viela Bio Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC
iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC
Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 3,401 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 3,401 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report