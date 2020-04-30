14,014 Shares in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Viela Bio Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.