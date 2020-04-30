iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

