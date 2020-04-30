1ST Source Bank Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

AVGO opened at $276.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average is $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

