Elizabeth E. Flynn Acquires 8,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at $824,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after buying an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

