Elizabeth E. Flynn Acquires 8,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at $824,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after buying an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
