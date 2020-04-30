United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $93.61, but opened at $96.43. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 6,772,943 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

