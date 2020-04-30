Perez Alfredo Casar Sells 11,625 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

