$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $95.02 on Monday. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.